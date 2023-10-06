Fair Park revitalization contingent on proposed $2 ticket surcharge

"It's pretty serious. These facilities have been in decay for many decades," said Brian Luallen, CEO of Fair Park First.

DALLAS — Fair Park and the Cotton Bowl are in store for major revitalization. And, it couldn't come soon enough as the facilities have eroded over the decades.

All this planning just happens to coincide with the largest Fair Park events of the year: the State Fair of Texas and the Red River rivalry.

"It's pretty serious. These facilities have been in decay for many decades," said Brian Luallen, CEO of Fair Park First, the group charged with revitalizing the historic landmark.

Luallen met with Dallas' Parks, Trials, and Environment Committee this week to propose the plan to fund Fair Park for the future. Fair Park First has proposed a $2 surcharge to every ticket on the campus. Organizers believe that should raise over $240 million over 30 years.

"This is just the next piece in a collective and pragmatic plan to be able to fund Fair Park sustainably forever," said Luallen.

Luallen wants to stress that events that are generally free will remain free to visitors.

"It's good. It's good to increase the ticket. It's needed for society too, right?" said one park-goer.

"It's already too much. We're already spending too much to come out," said Vanessa Hedgmon who just spent $150 for her family of five at the State Fair of Texas.

Fair Park is receiving close to $300 million already in Prop A funds just approved by voters to help revitalize six identified buildings. One of the facilities is the Cotton Bowl.

WFAA asked Luallen his feelings on a family like the Hedgmons who have already invested in the Park and now may soon have to face the surcharge.

"I completely understand the concern. But the reality is those $150 do not directly go to Fair Park," said Luallen.

Fair Park First has identified several funding sources like Prop A, Fair Park Capital Improvement and others to the tune of about $645 million. Luallen says that kind of financial strategy should help revitalize the Cotton Bowl and amenities at Fair Park the modern consumer has become accustomed to. The hope is this financial commitment will also put the Cotton Bowl on a national stage never before seen.