Navigating Texas-sized traffic at the State Fair

Fair organizers expect millions of visitors to come say 'Howdy' to Big Tex this year. We've got tips on dealing with the traffic it will bring!

DALLAS — Millions are expected to come say ‘Howdy’ to Big Tex this year at the State Fair of Texas. And with all those visitors means that much more traffic in North Texas, specifically in that area of Dallas around Fair Park.

That’s why it’s important to plan your trip, and look at all of your options to get there!

The State Fair of Texas’ website has directions for getting to the fairgrounds, even for those driving across the state. Those routes all point you to Gate 2, where you’ll find parking for $20 per space. For the big spenders, there’s premium parking for $40.

But if you're local, you don't have to take your car. DART, Trinity Railway Express, and Denton's A Train are all options to get you there.

Remember, if you're ordering a rideshare to the fair, have them drop you off and pick up at Gate 5.