From meaty mac & cheese to Oreo churros, here are the new foods to try at the State Fair of Texas

Available dishes include semi-finalists from this year's Big Tex Choice Awards.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Say it with us, folks: Calories don't count at the State Fair of Texas (if you say otherwise, all power to you)!

As you make out your Fair agenda, it wouldn't be right if you didn't plan out what you want to eat.

This year's State Fair of Texas is featuring 33 new dishes to try out, from savory bites and sweet eats to sugary drinks. This also includes some of the semi-finalists from the Big Tex Choice Awards.

We'll list out each new food that'll be available at the Fair (outside of the Big Tex Choice Awards winners). You can click here for the New Food Map so you can see where each dish will be.

Bao Bun Taco Trio

"The Bao Bun Taco Trio is a meatlovers paradise, one filled with fried chicken, another with pork belly burnt ends, and finally a bao filled with chopped brisket. Try one or try the whole trio!"

Find it at East Meets West BBQ (#11 on the New Food Map. Right of the Cotton Bowl Stadium, next to Neon Tex)

Big Texan

"Your choice of Signature Fries or Crispy Tater Tots topped with Fryed’s famous cheese sauce, Texas smoked shredded brisket, bacon pieces and their signature barbecue sauce."

Find it at Fryed (#12 - next to #11)

Blooming Onion

"This colossal onion is battered in our Cajun seasonings, deep-fried and served with our delicious dipping sauce!"

Find it at The Cajun Cowboy (#13 - Magnolia Beer Garden at Garden Ave.)

Boujee Grilled Cheese

"America’s favorite sandwich, taken to an elevated level for sophisticated taste buds. A gourmet grilled cheese filled with fresh arugula, thinly sliced green apples, turkey, and scratch-made cranberry mayo, all in between ooey-gooey melted Brie and Havarti cheeses and buttery, crispy sourdough bread."

Find it at Stay Cheesy (#14 - Tower Building Food Court next to Big Tex)

Butchers Block

"If you want ALL THE MEATS, then this is the bowl for you! Start off with three-cheese macaroni and cheese, then pile on the good stuff! Topped with 15-hour smoked brisket, crispy fried chicken, candied bacon bits, jalapeño peppers, and a piece of sausage on the side. The macaroni is then drizzled with a brown sugar chipotle sauce that adds a bit of sweetness and a tad bit of spice! This is the ULTIMATE CARNIVORE bowl!"

Find it at Mac Loaded (#15 - at the Embarcadero, near the Chevrolet Main Stage)

Chicharron Loaded Nachos

"Fresh pork rinds are fried to a golden crispy crunch, then seasoned with just the right amount of Cajun-style seasonings, to ensure a mouthwatering kick. The phrase “Where’s the Beef?” will be answered with these Chicharron Nachos. Next, we have the smoked beef fajita meat scattered all over the crispy nachos, topped with delectable freshly made queso. To make this an explosion, we then top these chicharron nachos with a full serving of savory chopped beef barbecue. Your mouth will be celebrating this heavenly savory party that came right out of fresh fried pork rinds."

Find it at Barracho Nacho Bar (#16 - next to the Cotton Bowl Plaza)

Churreos

"What do you get when you combine perfectly golden deep-fried churros and the deliciousness of cookies and cream? You get Churreos! Mini churros deep fried to golden perfection and tossed in cinnamon and sugar, then we take it up a notch with a drizzle of chocolate syrup and cream cheese icing. Finally, to top it all off, crushed Oreos® are added as the perfect finisher for these loaded churros. This is the ultimate shareable Fair food that is sure to satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth!"

Find it at Mac Loaded (#17 - same as #15)

Cornbread Sausage Bombs

"Incoming! Get ready for an explosion of smokehouse favorites in every bite. The southern-fried Cornbread Sausage Bombs are finally here. Representing the four major Texas food groups: cornbread, smoked sausage, pimento cheese, and jalapeño. Pecan-smoked Texas sausage slices are topped with a heaping portion of pimento cheese and a slice of jalapeño, then dipped in a fluffy cornbread batter. These savory treats are fried golden brown and served with jalapeño ranch dipping sauce. This Texas flavor explosion will leave you shell-shocked!"

Find it at Crazy Ottos & Gulf Coast Grill (#18 - next to Big Tex)

Cotton Candyrita

"State Fair icon meets Texas legend. Did you even go to the Fair if you didn’t have some iconic cotton candy? Equally, who doesn’t love the legendary Texas margarita? This duo has been perfected in this instant classic beverage. Starting with a cotton candy-pink sugar-rimmed cup with the perfect amount of ice, a cotton candy-infused margarita is then added and topped off with a dollop of fresh cotton candy. Cheers!"

Find it at Stiffler's Mom's Cookie Factory & Newport's (#19 - between the Cotton Bowl and Neon Tex, also by the Centennial Building)

Creole Etouffee Beignets

"Etouffee inside of a French doughnut? Oui! This creole classic begins with the holy trinity of big easy cuisine: onions, bell peppers, and celery. This etouffee sauce is mixed with shrimp, smoked sausage, and steamed rice. The savory Crescent City classic is then dipped into beignet batter and fried until golden brown, and topped with powdered sugar! It is a beignet, after all. Served with extra etouffee sauce for dipping. Bon Appétit!"

Find it at Gulf Coast Grill (#20 - on First Ave., by Dinosaurs At The Lagoon)

Deep Fried Birria Bomb

"This culinary fusion combines the traditional flavors of Mexican birria and South American papa rellena, resulting in a flavorful and innovative snack for any occasion. Birria bombs are stuffed with birria, Oaxaca cheese, and home-style mashed potatoes. Then they are rolled into a ball of perfection, dipped in a special batter, and deep fried until they reach a golden brown. Lastly, they are topped with fire-roasted poblano ranch dressing and fresh cilantro, which pairs perfectly with this family consommé recipe. The end result is a savory snack that is sure to delight your taste buds with each bite, it will have you singing, 'You dropped a bomb on me, baby!'"

Find it at Tony's Taco Shop (#21 - Tower Building Food Court or the Centennial Building)

Deep Fried Candy Pecan Bacon Bread Pudding

"This recipe begins with making the perfect bread pudding, a marriage of French bread, and a perfect custard recipe. After it cools, it’s cut into bite-size morsels. As the bread pudding is placed in the fryer, it starts to caramelize the edges, turning golden brown with a rich and creamy center. The bread pudding is tossed in a perfect blend of cinnamon sugar and candy pecans, which find their home nestled next to crispy chopped bacon. It is topped with a New Orleans praline sauce that perfectly ties together these sweet and savory flavors. Lastly, a touch of salted caramel bourbon sauce is added that creates an explosion of flavor which makes you wish the State Fair of Texas was year-round!"

Find it at The Cajun Cowboy (#22 - at Magnolia Beer Garden)

Deep Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls

"In the spirit of Little Debbie® Pecan Spinwheeels and homemade cinnamon rolls, the Deep Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls are a delightful treat with a Texas twist. It’s a buttery, flakey dough layered with 16-hour, slow-smoked, chopped brisket, then rolled and cut into swirls of smokey goodness. Deep fried and glazed with secret honey butter sauce, these crispy, sweet, fluffy swirls are sure to put a smile on your face."

Find it at Smokey John's Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking (#23 - by the Cotton Bowl Plaza)

Deep Fried Texas Oatmeal Pie

"That’s right; your favorite childhood treat just got even better! An oatmeal cream pie is dipped into sweet and fluffy Dr. Pepper® flavored pancake batter and fried until golden brown. That’s not all; it is then drizzled with Big Red® Soda reduction and covered with marshmallow sauce over top, and dusted with powdered sugar. When ready, it’s the softest, melt-in-your-mouth oatmeal cream pie with the chewy and creamy center you know and love. This is a dessert lover’s dream with a kicked-up Texas-inspired flavor explosion!"

Find it at Big Al's Grill (#26 - by Big Tex)

WARNING: These might make you hungry! 😋 🤤 Here are the new foods waiting to be enjoyed at the 2023 State Fair of Texas!... Posted by State Fair of Texas on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Deep Fried Surf & Turf Empanada

"This popular street cuisine throughout Latin America and Spain is a modern dining palette’s dream. The unique and authentic flavor profile of the Deep Fried Surf and Turf Empanada combines succulent pulled lobster and crab meat, Palacio Chorizo, sweet corn, heavy cream, cilantro, paprika, and a splash of lime juice wrapped in a traditional corn masa pastry. Deep fried to golden perfection, the empanada will be served with a side of garlic aioli infused with avocado oil."

Find this at Dickel's Smokehouse (#24 - on First Ave., next to Dinosaurs At The Lagoon)

Deep Fried Sushi Bombs

"You will not be disappointed with this BIG Texas twist on sushi bake with BIG flavor to match. Sushi rice is generously topped with imitation crab meat and perfectly seasoned salmon for a quick bake. The sushi bake is then rolled in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried until golden brown and served with a side of seaweed and Yum Yum dipping sauce."

Find it at Gourmet Royale (#25 - Tower Building Food Court)

Deep Fried Vietnamese Coffee

"Calling all coffee lovers! Prepare to be enchanted by the allure of Vietnamese coffee! Meticulously slow-brewed coffee-infused cake that will ignite your energy levels and your sweet tooth. The cake is then rolled into a ball, battered, and deep-fried Texas style! To finish this off, it is dusted with powdered sugar and served with velvety condensed milk. Say goodbye to your mundane cup of joe and join us at the State Fair of Texas for an experience that will leave you begging for another bite."

Find it at Eat Crispies (#27 - at The Midway, by MLK Jr. Blvd. and the Children's Aquarium)

Fried Cacio E Pepe

"A decadent twist on an Italian classic guaranteed to please. Perfectly cooked pasta tossed with rich cacio e pepe sauce made with authentic Italian Pecorino Romano cheese and freshly ground black pepper. Deep fried to crispy perfection and topped with a sprinkle of Parmigiano Reggiano, served with a side of house-made marinara sauce. A perfect bite of Italian goodness."

Find this at EATALY (#28 - between Cotton Bowl Plaza and First Ave.)

Fried Fireball® Shot

"The fluffy, airy, melt-in-your-mouth sweetness of angel food cake meets the red-hot and fiery cinnamon flavor of Fireball® Cinnamon malt liquor. After deep frying to a perfect golden brown, Fireball® Cinnamon is poured over the top and into a shot glass. You no longer have to choose between the angel or devil on your shoulder when you shoot back the Fried Fireball® Shot at the great State Fair of Texas®!"

Find it at Pizza & Nachos (#29 - by the Cotton Bowl Plaza)

Fried Monte Qristo

"Texas BBQ’s spin on the classic specialty sandwich. Layered with brisket, American cheese, and smoked turkey breast with Swiss, then golden fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Served in a recyclable paper tray with raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce for dipping."

Find it at Ferris Wheelers (#30 - at The Midway, right of the Cotton Bowl Plaza)

Fried Texas BBQ Shotgun Shells

"This cheesy, savory roll-on-a-stick is the perfect State Fair treat! Made with slow-smoked, shredded, Texas BBQ beef brisket, melted, gooey Velveeta®, and cream cheese, seasoned with Meat Church Texas Sugar Rub®, then rolled in a pasta sheet, wrapped up in hickory smoked bacon, and rolled in jalapeño breadcrumbs. It’s a savory bomb that’s going to be nearly impossible to put down! Take a bite and enjoy the crunchy exterior with the addictive mix of flavors inside, not to mention a kick of heat."

Find it at Bluebonnet Roadhouse BBQ & Grill (#31 - by the Chevrolet Main Stage)

The Fruity Pebble Pickle

"A delicious, whole dill pickle wrapped in every kid’s favorite fun snack. A Fruit Roll-Up® and Fruit by the Foot®, drizzled in sugar syrup and coated in one of the most popular cereals in the world, Fruity Pebbles®. This is then drizzled again with strawberry snow cone syrup. It’s crunchy, sweet, and delicious!"

Find it at the Candy Pickle Factory (#43 - Tower Building Food Court)

La Pitfina

"Drink your blues away with this blue wine-based drink, as blue as the sky of Texas."

Find it at Cano-Saurus Cantina (#32 - by Dinosaurs At The Lagoon)

Monster Burrito

"This epic creation begins with a jalapeño cheese tortilla that includes mouthwatering ingredients. Inside, you’ll discover a blend of spiced rice, hearty black beans, and a generous layer of creamy Jack cheese. But that’s not all – you have your choice of filling, whether it’s succulent beef, tender chicken, or a scrumptious veggie medley. It’s a burrito experience of epic proportions, available to satisfy your cravings at any time of the day!"

Find it at Benavides (#33 - Tower Building Food Court)

Not'cho Average Nachos

"Introducing nachos taken up a notch — Not’Cho Average Nachos. To bring this dish to life, they take a wonton wrapper and fill it to the brim with a delicious cherry or apple filling, deep fry it to crispy perfection, and sprinkle it with cinnamon sugar. Each serving is topped with whipped topping and a dusting of brownie crumbs, then garnished with slices of strawberries, fresh blueberries, and diced peaches. One more step before you dig in, a drizzle of citrus glaze and chocolate sauce is added to bring this recipe to life. A cajeta-filled churro stick is added to ensure all the heavenly flavor can be soaked up and enjoyed."

Find it at Ranchero Deep Fried Love (#34 - Tower Building Food Court)

Pineapple Dole Soft Serve®

This classic is BACK and better than ever! The smooth, tropical pineapple treat is a fruit-flavored phenomenon that is craved around the world! Fans love this refreshing and creamy dessert with it’s truly unique, true-to-fruit taste.

Find it at DOLE SOFT SERVE® (#35 - by Dinosaurs At The Lagoon)

Raspberry Chipotle Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

The satisfying crunch of grilled bread, the heat of a roasted jalapeño pepper, and the savory richness of bacon come together in this specialty grilled cheese with a touch of sweetness and smoke. This is the Raspberry Chipotle Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese. Fresh jalapeños filled with cream cheese & raspberry chipotle jam are wrapped in bacon and roasted until crispy. Then, they’re sandwiched between slices of white bread and cheddar cheese and finally griddled until golden brown — just like mom did. It’s a new take on something iconic, with just a touch of the unexpected that’s sure to put a smile on your face.

Find it at Velasquez (#36 - on MLK Jr. Blvd., right of Cotton Bowl)

Red, White, & Blue Crumble

"Blue velvet, red velvet, and butter pound cake bites crumbled on top of a cloud of vanilla ice cream. These three popular flavors of pound cake and ice cream are sure to make your taste buds scream!"

Find it at Pound Cake Experts (#37 - Tower Building Food Court)

Rest In Heavenly Peach

"This sweet treat will make you think you’ve died and gone to heaven! Two slices of fluffy angel food cake are grilled in rich butter oil until perfectly charred. The grilled slices of heaven then sit on a cloud of light and sweet whipped cream topping. The final and most heavenly touch? A cold dollop of delicious peach pie filling on top to compliment the warm grilled cake. Charred angel food cake, sweet, whipped cream topping, peach pie goodness…may you Rest in Heavenly Peach!"

Find it at Nevin's (#38 - close to Chevrolet Park Plaza)

Steak Bowl

"Made-to-order mouth-watering bites of prime sirloin steak, served in a bowl with your choice of homemade rustic mashed potatoes, wine-marinated mushrooms, and sautéed onions & bell peppers. Top it off with your choice of a zesty chimichurri sauce or our homemade Cowboy Butter Sauce, or both! Step up to the grill and have it your way!"

Find it at Stiffmeisters Pub & Grub (#39 - on MLK Jr. Blvd., right of Cotton Bowl Stadium)

Strawberry Cream Sando

"Juicy strawberries and velvety Chantilly cream nestled between clouds of pillowy Japanese milk bread that eats more like a dessert than a sandwich."

Find it at Sandoitchi (#40 - Tower Building Food Court)

Strawberry Shortcake Sopapillas

"A fun State Fair of Texas twist on a strawberry shortcake. Sopapillas coated in powdered sugar, topped with all the traditional strawberry fixin’s and more."

Taki Ramen Tostada

"A ramen noodle cake is flash-fried, smothered with made-from-scratch savory seasoned taco meat, and topped with crispy Asian sesame seed slaw and a drizzle of garlic lime aioli. Finally, Mexican queso banco and crumbled Takis® are sprinkled on top to complete this Mexican-Asian fusion dish."

Find it at Trio on the Green (#42 - next to the Coliseum)