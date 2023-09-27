State Fair of Texas guide: Ticket info, parking, deals and more

Big Tex is ready for the Fair! Are you? The fair runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas is here and runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

There's so much information year-to-year, like the new foods and attractions, ticket prices, parking, hours and more. So, we put this guide together for you to help out.

What time do gates open at the State Fair of Texas?

The fair is open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the last entry time being at 9 p.m.

Parking gates and ticket booths open every day at 9 a.m.

How much are tickets to get into the State Fair?

Ticket prices vary.

General admission tickets for the fair vary from $15 to $20 for adults. Children (ages 3 to 12) ticket prices vary from $5 to $18, while children two and younger are free.

Senior (ages 60 and older) ticket prices vary from $10 to $18. Senior half price tickets are available every Thursday at $5.

How much is parking at the State Fair? Where is it?

While there are several parking options at the State Fair of Texas, the easiest and most convenient parking lot can be reached by entering at Gate 2 which is located at 925 S. Haskell, Dallas, Texas 75223.

State Fair parking is $20 per space at official Fair lots. Bicycle racks are located inside Gates 5, 6, and 11, but they are on a first come first served basis.

Premium parking is available for $40. Enter the Grand Avenue Gate from Cullum Blvd., Parry/Haskell (Sat./Sun.) to use this service.

How do I pay for food, drinks and rides?

State Fair of Texas says food, beverages and rides are paid for using coupons.

Coupons are sold at various booths around the fair and are valued at $1. Any coupons from previous fairs will also be valued at $1, if you have any.

Also, you can use leftover coupons purchased from previous years! They do not expire, the fair's website says. Since they don't expire, you cannot return or exchange unused coupons for money.

State Fair of Texas new minors policy

Fairgoers who are 17 years old or younger will need to be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone who is at least 21, after 5 p.m. daily during the State Fair of Texas this year.

Under the new "minors policy," parents, guardians, or chaperones may accompany no more than six minors 17 years of age and under. The State Fair of Texas will require all accompanying parents, guardians, and chaperones to present a valid ID upon entry starting at 5 p.m. daily. The policy states, however, once inside the fairgrounds, the parent, guardian, or chaperone is not required to remain with the minors.

For more on the policy, click here.

What State Fair of Texas activities are FREE?

The State Fair of Texas offers more than 100 free, daily activities that are included in the price of your admission ticket. Read more about the freebies here.

What can I bring to the State Fair? What can I not bring?

If you have small children, the fair says you can bring a wagon.

You can also bring your own food and beverages if fair food isn't your thing -- but no alcohol, glass containers or metal knives or forks are allowed.

You can also bring a cooler or ice chest and it will be searched before entering the grounds.

Among the items you aren't allowed to bring: pets (unless its a service animal), bull horns, large signs, selfie sticks, drones or weapons of any kind.

Get a full list of the do-not-bring stuff here.

Are there any discounted tickets for the State Fair?

Yes, there are various discounted tickets.

Daily military discount tickets with an ID are $10 to $18 per adult or $5 to $11 for a child/senior

Daily first responder discount tickets with an ID are $10 to $18 per adult or $5 to $11 for a child/senior

Daily McDonald's voucher discount tickets at gates and online are $10 to $18 per adult or $5 to $11 for a child/senior. You can find discounted coupons at participating McDonald's locations throughout North Texas on tray liners or inside meal bags, the Fair says

$10 tickets: Each Monday during the run of the Fair, a special promo code will be released that provides Fair insiders special access to $10 tickets to the Fair on Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

$5 tickets: In support of the community, the Fair offers $5 admission each Wednesday of the Fair with a donation to the North Texas Food Bank and $5 admission to all Seniors each Thursday of the Fair.

Sensory-friendly State Fair days

The 2023 State Fair of Texas is offering Sensory-Friendly Mornings every Wednesday during the fair. The dates are October 4, 11, and 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Visit BigTex.com for more information. Joni and Friends will have volunteers to accommodate families with disabilities on October 4th. Registration required: joniandfriends.org/dallas