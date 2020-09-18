Big Tex photo drive-thru, pop-up events allow North Texans to get their State Fair fix this weekend

Even though the State Fair of Texas was canceled this year due to COVID-19, DFW residents can still get their annual picture with Big Tex and eat fair food.

DALLAS — Want to get your State Fair of Texas fix this weekend?

Check out these activities and pop-up events:

DRIVE-THRU PHOTO-OP WITH BIG TEX AT THE STATE FAIRGROUNDS

After the State Fair of Texas was canceled due to COVID-19, fair organizers wanted to give Texans a chance to keep their tradition of taking a picture with Big Tex alive.

"A year without him would have been even worse here than it's already been, so we’re just very thankful that we’re able to provide this opportunity to our fairgoers," Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations, said. "It is going to be a unique event that hopefully is just once in a lifetime."

Tickets cost $25 per car, with up to eight people. Click here to buy and reserve your timeslot for Saturday, Sept. 19 or Sunday, Sept. 20.

Your ticket includes a picture taken by a professional photographer.

"They're going to text those photos to you right away, and that way, you can then share them with the rest of your party," Condoianis said. "Our goal is to get people in and out of here in less than an hour and a half."

This weekend is a photo opportunity only. However, the State Fair of Texas is offering food packages, starting next weekend. Click here for more details.

"FAIR PLAY" AT THE STATLER IN DALLAS

The ballroom at The Statler has been transformed into a State Fair-inspired interactive exhibit, with lights and games, as part of the hotel’s “Fair Play” event.

The $10 tickets to the exhibit in the ballroom are sold out online, but The Statler told WFAA they are accepting walk-ins Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept.20 between 2 and 4 p.m.

In addition, they are also serving fair food, including corn dogs, turkey legs, and fried s'mores. No reservations or tickets are needed ahead of time.

"It's not the full-on fair experience, but it gives you a little sense of it," Chef Ryan Carbery said. "It's just about getting those reminders of what some of their favorite parts of the year are."

Click here for more information.

"STATE FERRIS OF WHEELERS" POP-UP AT FERRIS WHEELERS BACKYARD & BBQ IN DALLAS

"Feels un-American not to have some sort of State Fair going on, right?" Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ co-owner Cody Hand said.

The barbecue restaurant kicked off their first-ever State Fair-inspired pop-up Thursday night, featuring their Ferris wheel, games, and fair food. Entry is free.

"We’re smoking turkey legs in house," Hand said. "They are amazing."

This pop-up event is happening Wednesday-Sunday, now through Oct. 25.

Click here for more information.

FLETCHER’S CORNY DOGS AT GOLDEN CHICK

No tickets needed. Get your Fletcher’s Corny Dog fix at Golden Chick, now through Oct. 25!

2020 BIG TEX FAIR FOOD DRIVE-THRU