Sports lover’s dream home: Mark Cuban’s brother-in-law’s D-FW estate listed for $10 million

The estate is being pitched with professional athletes in mind.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — If you like to chip away at your golf game, strike out for a baseball game or bowl a few lines in your spare time, an estate that’s hitting the market for $10 million in Flower Mound might be a slam dunk for you.

The home is owned now by real estate developer Neal Hawks, a sports aficionado and the brother-in-law of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (the two married sisters).

The seven bedroom, 6.5-bath main home sits on 16 acres of resort-style amenities including multiple homes, theater room, gym building with regulation indoor basketball court, game room, private stocked pond, an entertaining pavilion, outdoor kitchen area and two pools, one of which is Olympic size.

It also has a baseball field, sand volleyball court, a two-lane bowling alley, hot and cold plunge pools, tennis court, chipping and putting greens, weight room, and a 50-yard sand pit — complete with tractor tires — for athletes in training.

The sports bar has a poker room and a billiards room.

Check it out in the image gallery with this story, which you can view here.

Listing agent Rogers Healy dubbed it “a sports lover’s paradise.”

“Every sporting setup is to regulation and to scale, so full-size NBA court, full-size sand volleyball court, Olympic-size pool, etc.,” Healy said Thursday on a tour of the property. “It has everything. It’s got golf, it’s got bass fishing, there’s a lazy river. It’s pretty spectacular.”

And it’s a relative bargain at a price of less than $400 per square foot, Healy said.

The home and its amenities amount to more than 35,000 square feet of covered living spaces, according to its listing. The main house is 27,075 square feet with a five-car attached garage and a detached office. A 12-car detached garage has two loft style apartments with a full kitchen in each.

Counting its multiple detached quarters, the estate has enough room to house three tour buses, “so if people are a traveling road band and they want to come here and work out for the weekend, they can,” Healy said.

The estate’s Flower Mound location is another plus, he said.

“Everyone knows about Southlake, everyone knows about Colleyville, but Flower Mound is a more affordable option with the same grade of a school district,” Healy said. “If people are excited about being close to the airport, having some privacy, having A-plus retail and restaurants and schools, then great.”

With COVID-19, people are spending more time than ever at home, so having plenty of entertainment and workout options is a bigger plus than ever, Healy said.

“The stuff that you could live without pre-COVID, whether it’s a home office or a home gym or a full-size Olympic swimming pool, you start to really need these things versus just a want,” he said. “So the justification is there, and people are moving out of the typical Park Cities, Lakewood, Southlake, etc. and going to places that are more affordable where they feel that they can have their home away from home at home. This place is just the most exaggerated and extreme version of that.”

Rogers has represented many professional athletes in buying and selling homes, and that’s who he’ll target for the estate at 5101 Kensington Court, he said.

“It’s got to be somebody active and it’s got to be somebody with a liquid net worth right now,” he said. “Somebody who is wanting that privacy and escape while in the city.”

Healy is targeting people from within and outside of North Texas, he said.

“This is the kind of property that someone would uproot their family from a whole different part of the country simply for the property,” he said. “Especially for athletes. Some athletes have zero connection to Dallas-Fort Worth, but they realize it’s central, there’s a relatively easy climate, and it’s affordable.”

An estate like 5101 Kensington would be five to six times more expensive in the other five or six top cities in the country, he said.