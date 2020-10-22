San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich sells Texas mansion

The coach finally sold his San Antonio mansion after years on and off the market.

Kymberly Rapier and Glenn Verette purchased the property at 41 Vineyard Dr. for an undisclosed price Oct. 14, according to the deed filed with Bexar County. The 9,640-square-foot mansion was last listed for $3.1 million.

The luxury home was listed at $3.5 million last July, according to Zillow. It was taken off the market late last year after being listed for 162 days as there was "no rush" to sell, said listing broker Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Popovich first listed the home in 2018 for $4.5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times, which named Ilissa Serena of Hance Realty as the buyer's agent.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home on a 2.62-acre lot comes with an infinity-edge pool in the backyard. Cinaroglu said the biggest feature is the privacy. Built in 1999 by San Antonio homebuilder Don Craighead, the mansion is in the Vineyard Estates, which has a second gate within the gated Dominion community. It is also surrounded by the Camp Bullis Military Reservation.

Another premium feature is an "avid wine enthusiast's dream cellar," according to a listing, with 600 square feet of temperature-controlled storage that can hold more than 3,000 bottles.