Looking for a second home? Investor buys lots on Lake Whitney resort with D-FW buyers in mind

White Bluff Resort is 70 miles south of Fort Worth.

A Chicago-based real estate investment company has acquired all remaining undeveloped lots in the White Bluff Resort on Lake Whitney and is rolling out a plan to target Dallas-Fort Worth buyers of second homes.

Conlon & Co., which founder and celebrity home flipper Sean Conlon describes as a global real estate merchant bank, bought the 719 lots from Dallas-based Double Diamond Resorts, Conlon said in an interview with the Dallas Business Journal.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Conlon said he hopes to provide a new burst of energy with new investments in the resort, which has a history of bad blood between its property owners and Double Diamond, the original developer of White Bluff.

“They had a colorful history with the homeowners association out there,” Conlon said. “I guess everybody is pretty excited to see us coming. We’ve spent considerable time interacting with the homeowners association and we’re looking forward to a fresh start.” Double Diamond faced similar issues at another one of its properties, The Cliffs Resort, an upscale golfing and boating community on the shores of Possum Kingdom Lake.