True social distancing: West Texas mega-ranch hits market

If you’re into social distancing to the extreme and have several million bucks handy, this may be just the thing for you.

DALLAS — If you’re into social distancing to the extreme and have several million bucks handy, this may be just the thing for you.

Lely Ranch, a more than 66,000-acre monster of a spread near Big Bend National Park, is on the market as part of a “call for bids” campaign by Dallas-based Icon Global to sell five big Texas Ranches.

Click here for photos of the ranch.

Seated on 66,388 acres of topography-rich land, the Lely Ranch offers miles of diverse terrain from spectacular cliffs to expansive canyons.

It was previously offered at $550 an acre, which works out to be just north of $36.5 million, but now it’s being sold through a sealed-bid, private-offer process, with offers due 5 p.m. Nov. 10, according to marketing materials prepared by Icon Global.

The “call for bids” method has been used to position several other properties, including the famed W.T. Waggoner Ranch for a record-setting sale, according to Icon.

The Lely Ranch is located roughly 550 miles west of Dallas, 30 minutes south of the legendary town of Marfa and an hour from Alpine. The vast, rugged ranch is largely untouched and its lands include pictographs on canyon walls, plane crash wreckage, and relics from when Native Americans and outlaws called it home.

The ranch offers a diverse range of hunting and hunting revenue possibilities. Giant mule deer, elk, aoudad rams, mountain lions, hogs and javelinas roam the terrain and canyon, and multiple species of quail fly around it.

As for accommodations, the Lely has a hunters cabin and a simply appointed brick bunkhouse cabin.