Zoning change paves way for massive 3,900-home development in D-FW

Dallas-based developer Huffines Communities said the 1,400-acre development is the largest in Mesquite history.

The Mesquite City Council approved a zoning change that clears the path for the Solterra master-planned development, spanning over 1,400 acres with 3,900 new homes.

Dallas-based developer Huffines Communities said it’s the largest development in city history.

Huffines Land Holding Partners proposed rezoning of the 1,424-acre plot from agricultural development to mixed-use residential and commercial uses. The land to be developed is on Lucas Farms southwest of East Cartwright Road and both northwest and southeast of Lucas Boulevard.

New homes in this community will start from $280,000 and range to the high $400,000s. They will range from 1,200 square feet to 6,000 square feet.

Upon completion, Solterra is expected to have a tax value of more than $1.6 billion.

The rezoning had been delayed multiple times by the council while members negotiated with the developer on changes.

