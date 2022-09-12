x
2 injured, including suspect, after car crashes into South Dallas restaurant following attempted traffic stop, police say

This comes as the community is still mourning the loss of the restaurant’s owner, Frank E. Gee Jr. He passed away Sept. 1 at the age of 81.
Credit: WFAA
A vehicle crashed into Black Jack Pizza in South Dallas.

DALLAS — A car crashed into a popular South Dallas pizzeria following an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon, officials say.  

Just before 10:50 a.m., Dallas police says a suspect in a stolen vehicle took off after noticing officers behind the vehicle at a stop light in the westbound lane at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. 

Police said the suspect lost control of the vehicle while making a left turn and crashed into DJ Blackjack Pizza at 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 

Police said an employee inside the business and the suspect driver were both injured following the crash. Both were transported to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.  

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

This comes as the community is still mourning the loss of the restaurant’s owner, Frank E. Gee Jr. He died Sept. 1 at the age of 81.

Gee Jr. founded Blackjack Pizza with Terry Jones in 1990.

In May 2022, a Texas Metro News article praised the Black-owned business for its importance to the community. 

Credit: Kevon Gee

This is a developing story. Stay with WFAA for updates. 

