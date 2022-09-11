Suspect wanted after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in Dallas

DALLAS — A search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Dallas on Sunday but left the scene without helping, police said.
Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in the southeastern area of Dallas, near S. Beltline Road and Highway 175.
According to police, the victim was riding his bike in the southbound lanes when he was hit by a white SUV. The cyclist was then thrown off the bike into a grassy area.
Police also released surveillance video from a nearby home that showed the crash.
The video shows the SUV stop and a person exiting the vehicle. Shortly after, the person could be seen returning to the SUV and driving away without helping the victim.
Police said the cyclist died, but he has not yet been identified.
Anyone who may have information on the suspect or incident is urged to call police at 214-671-0015.