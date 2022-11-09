13-year-old killed in crash in Garland, suspect arrested for intoxication manslaughter

Investigators believe the suspect crossed the center median and crashed head-on into the victims' SUV.

GARLAND, Texas — Police say they've arrested a man in connection to a deadly car crash that happened in Garland Friday evening.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl that was injured from the crash was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The victim’s soccer team identified their friend and teammate as Brooklyn Moran, who is known as "Mighty."

"Brooklyn was a tremendous athlete. Her name is Brooklyn, guys, what do we call her? Mighty. She’s mighty," said head coach Jon Patterson.

Brooklyn was part of the Dallas Texans 09G ECNL soccer team. She was an eighth grader at Hudson Middle School in Sachse.

"She was so welcoming to me, it's horrible to lose her," said Luxsha Amarasingham, Brooklyn's close friend.

Officers say the crash happened at 5 p.m. Friday on Castle Drive near Toler Road. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was travelling northbound on Castle when it crossed the center median, collided with a SUV heading southbound, and caught fire.

"He crossed the center median into the southbound lanes, which is where the SUV was traveling, where the head-on collision occurred," said Garland Police Officer Felicia Jones.

Patterson said Moran's mother is in critical condition. The 13-year-old's friend was also in the car but is doing okay.

"They were on their way to the varsity football game," Patterson told WFAA.

The soccer team gathered on Sunday afternoon and wrote special messages on white roses in honor of Moran.

"We have a 13-year old-beautiful angel, a gift from God, whose life was taken from a poor decision. That poor decision is affecting a family," said Patterson.

Police said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Spencer, stayed at the scene. An investigation led officers to believe he was impaired. He was arrested and later taken to a hospital for his injuries.

According to the Garland Police Department, Spencer has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and intoxication manslaughter.

Sources in Collin County told WFAA, Spencer has a prior DWI charge from 2020 in Plano and a resisting arrest charge.

In 2015, Collin County officials charges Spencer with a drug offense.

The crash is still under investigation.

On Sunday evening, friends and soccer mates released white roses in Brooklyn's honor.

Dallas Texans have set up a GoFundMe account to help the victim's family. Click here if you would like to donate.