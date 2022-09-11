6-year-old hit, killed by driver suspected of being intoxicated, Grand Prairie police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 6-year-old boy died Saturday night after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a street in Grand Prairie, police said.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Herschel Pearson, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Police said they responded to the crash around 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Regency Drive, about a mile north of W. Carrier Parkway and Highway 360.
According to police, the child was crossing the street from a residential area to a parking lot when he was hit by the SUV. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Police said they believed Pearson was intoxicated at the time and arrested him. His bond has not yet been set.
Further details were not released as the investigation continues.