6-year-old hit, killed by driver suspected of being intoxicated, Grand Prairie police say

Herschel Pearson, 35, was charged with intoxication manslaughter for the incident on Saturday night.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 6-year-old boy died Saturday night after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a street in Grand Prairie, police said.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Herschel Pearson, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police said they responded to the crash around 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Regency Drive, about a mile north of W. Carrier Parkway and Highway 360.

According to police, the child was crossing the street from a residential area to a parking lot when he was hit by the SUV. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they believed Pearson was intoxicated at the time and arrested him. His bond has not yet been set.