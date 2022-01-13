Man found shot in parking lot of Dallas apartment complex dies

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

DALLAS — Investigators are asking for the public's help in a case involving a man found dead at an apartment complex near a Dallas highway, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Wednesday around 7:55 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at the Overlook Ranch Apartments at 3440 Timberglen Rd. This is northeast of Carrollton, as well as next to President George Bush Turnpike and Greenbelt Park.

When they arrived, officers found a man lying on the ground in the apartment complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Since the man did not have any identification on him, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify him.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation, according to police.