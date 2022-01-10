27-year-old man fatally shot under I-35E bridge in Dallas, police say

Police found the victim, who was shot multiple times, near a tent at a homeless encampment, according to a news release.

DALLAS — Police a 27-year-old man was fatally shot under an Interstate 35E bridge in Dallas on Saturday.

Officers had responded about 12:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of West Northwest Highway, near I-35E and Loop 12. When police arrived, they found the victim, who was shot multiple times, near a tent at a homeless encampment, according to a news release.

Police learned that the shooting happened under a nearby I-35E bridge.

The victim's name has not been released, yet. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 004476-2022.