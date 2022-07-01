2 people found fatally shot at apartment complex in Arlington, police say

Police in Arlington said officers responded to the Felix Apartments in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two people were found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Arlington Friday evening, police said.

Police in Arlington said officers responded to the Felix Apartments in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive just before 8 p.m. after someone called about two people being unresponsive.

Officers found the two victims in the parking lot with gunshots wounds, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.