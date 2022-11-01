Search for suspects after 2 shot, 1 killed in shooting in Keene

Here's what we know right now.

KEENE, Texas — A search for a pair of suspects is underway after a deadly shooting in Keene, Tuesday evening.

Details are still limited, but officials on scene told WFAA crews that three people were shot off Alaska Street and at least one person is dead. Two others had to be taken a hospital in Fort Worth by helicopter.

According to Keene Police Department Chief Brad Hunt, Johnson County dispatchers got a call of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. with reports of someone laying on the ground.

When officers got there, they found a white sedan at the end of the cul-de-sac on Alaska Street and a man dead on the ground. Police said they found another victim on a porch on the same street and a third shooting victim sitting in the grass on Lee Street in the next block. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

None of their identities have been released at this time.

Meanwhile, several law enforcement agencies - including the Keene Police Department, the Department of Public Safety and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office - joined in the search for the two suspects.

One of those suspects, described as a heavy set man wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, is believed to have run away from the scene. Authorities brought in K-9 officers to try and track their scent, but that search was unsuccessful.

The other suspect is believed to have driven away in a dark gray or black hatchback-style car, possibly a Chevy Sonic. Neither suspect is in custody at this time.

Officials are still in the early stages of the investigation, and the details about what led up to the shooting and a motive are unclear. However, police told WFAA at the scene that it appeared the people involved all knew each other and the shooting was not random.

At this time, Alaska Street is still closed off to the public, but Chief Hunt said that there appears to be no ongoing threat to the public.

If anyone does see anything suspicious, including the suspect car described, they are asked to call the Keene Police Department's main number at 817-641-7831.