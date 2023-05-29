North Texas woman followed for 15 minutes in Royse City jugging crime | Hear her story and warning for others

"I knew when he was on the seat what he was after. I started screaming 'get out of my car, get out of my car,'" Kayser recalled.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — The Royse City Police Department is investigating two incidents of bank jugging over the last two weeks.

The latest occurred on Friday, May 19 when Liz Kayser was pumping gas at lunchtime at the Buc'ees in Royse City. Kayser had just come back from the bank nearby. Police believe she had been followed for 15 minutes between the bank, the gas station and along Interstate 30.

"[The theives] are looking for people that are walking out with bank envelopes," Royse City Police Officer Ryan Curtis said. "Try to conceal [the envelopes] the best that you can. Also, when you leave the bank see who follows you out of the bank."

Kayser told WFAA she didn't notice anything was out of the ordinary until she heard a window shatter and someone rummaging through her vehicle. Kayser was outside the vehicle at the time pumping gas.

"I knew when he was on the seat what he was after. I started screaming 'get out of my car, get out of my car,'" recalled Kayser.

Police in a social media post described jugging when "the criminals will sit at a distance from the bank and use binoculars to watch for people leaving with large envelopes or bank bags. The criminals will then follow the unsuspecting person from the bank and wait for them to stop at another business. When the person gets out of their car, the criminals break in and steal the money."

Royse City PD said there is surveillance showing a white minivan circling Kayser, attempting to stop three times to make the heist before stopping at the pump opposite her vehicle. The surveillance shows the thief's first attempt to get inside the vehicle but the door was locked.

"She did right by locking the vehicle while she was pumping gas," said Curtis.

Seconds later, the thief used a tool to break the window and get inside her vehicle, according to police.

Kayser told WFAA they took a "large amount" of money, as well as some other belongings.

Police told WFAA the victim did the right thing by not fully engaging the suspects. Police said you never know if the suspects are armed, so it's better to alert authorities as soon as possible.

"My son said, 'Mom, I know he took the money and some other items, but he didn't hurt you. That's what matters,'" she recalled.

No arrests have been made but police believe there are three suspects involved. The department is following all leads and told WFAA the license plate to the minivan was reported stolen out of Frisco.

Police remind you to be vigilant, especially after coming from a bank.