City of Bedford warns residents about suspects posing as Oncor employees, burglarizing homes

BEDFORD, Texas — The city of Bedford in Tarrant County is warning its residents of a burglary scheme involving two suspects posing as Oncor employees.

The city says it has received two burglary reports of two men telling residents they need to check their meter.

In both cases, one suspect wore a reflective green vest and distracted the homeowner, drawing them away from the property as the other suspect entered the home to steal items, according to the city.

The suspects targeted wallets and jewelry, according to the report.

The first incident happened on Thursday, May 18, at home on Queens Way between 2:30 p.m. and 5:20 p.m., and the second incident happened Sunday, May 21 around 5 p.m. on Stonegate Drive, officials said.

The suspects are reportedly driving a black pickup truck (possible a Dodge). The city is asking anyone who see them to call 9-1-1 immediately.

The city said all Oncor employees carry an Oncor badge and drive marked Oncor trucks. They are trained to show their badge and provide their name to be verified. If you have question or would like to verify an employee’s status, call 1-888-313-6862 on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A little over a week ago, the city of Fort Worth, which is about 14 miles southwest of Bedford, warned residents about suspects posing as water utility employees or contractors in the area. In one case, an elderly resident was robbed by two men on the city’s east side on Wednesday, May 10.