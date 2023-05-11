White Settlement police identify one car burglary spree suspect who shot homeowner, left behind cellphone

Both White Settlement and Fort Worth police have issued arrest warrants for 21-year-old Quanterrious Lee Quantrell Royal. He's considered armed and dangerous.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Investigators with the White Settlement Police Department have identified a man they believe opened fire on a driver during a string of car burglaries last month. They consider the suspect dangerous.

The suspected shooter, now identified as 21-year-old Quanterrious Lee Quantrell Royal, was caught on camera carrying a gun while checking car doors overnight on Sunday, April 30. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

One victim told officers while in the passenger seat of his car just before 2 a.m., a man he did not know opened his car door. Once confronted, the suspect run away and fired two shots toward the victim.

Police said one bullet struck the victim’s car and then ricocheted into the victim’s right thigh. The second bullet struck a neighbor’s vehicle next door.

Both bullets were sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. Paramedics transported the victim to a medical facility with non-life threatening injuries.

A Tarrant County judge granted a search warrant to investigators -- who found a cellphone at the crime scene. A forensic analysis of the phone led police to Royal as the owner of the phone.

There was also information on the phone that helped police link the 21-year-old to several areas where they received complaints from people who had their vehicles burglarized over the course of several days. The cellphone also pings during the times that match White Settlement home security videos showing multiple suspects checking car doors.

During their investigation, White Settlement investigators also learned the same car burglary suspects are caught on camera in Saginaw, Texas.

Detectives consider Royal armed and dangerous with the propensity for further violence in the community. White Settlement Police Department investigators have also been working with the Fort Worth Police Department because Royal is also wanted for multiple felony warrants involving a firearm and shooting in their jurisdiction that occurred on April 4, 2023.

The investigation also includes checking to see if evidence is linked to a deadly shooting in the city of Arlington that remains unsolved, police said.

According to the Arlington Police Department, on Feb. 14, officers responded to a shooting after reports of a group of individuals caught on camera checking for unlocked doors. Police said a suspected car burglar shot and killed Ali Ismail after he arrived home from work around 5:00 a.m. Police believe Ismail may have unexpectedly surprised car burglars in his neighborhood.

So far, that case has gone unsolved despite a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Arlington cyber and forensics investigators told WFAA they will check Royal's cellphone to see if there is any connection to their unsolved case.

Investigators believe Royal could be in the White Settlement or west Fort Worth area along S. Las Vegas Trail. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Royal can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest and prosecution of the suspect, you may be eligible for a cash reward.