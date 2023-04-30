Multiple suspects wanted after homeowner shot at during attempted vehicle burglary, White Settlement police say

Police released surveillance footage of four suspects believed to be connected to multiple vehicle burglaries calls.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Police in the Tarrant County city of White Settlement are asking for the public's help in identifying multiple suspects believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries in the city and a shooting.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of Sussex Street, near White Settlement Road and Mirike Drive.

Investigators learned that the victim in the shooting was likely grazed by a bullet or hit by a ricochet in his leg. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim told officers that he was inside his vehicle in his driveway when an unknown suspect or suspects walked up to open his car door. Police said they believe the suspects did not know the victim was in the vehicle.

Police said when the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect began to run away and then fired two gunshots at the victim. One of the shots hit the victim's car and then his leg and the second shot struck a neighbor's vehicle, according to police.

During the investigation, officers obtained surveillance video from neighbors that showed four suspects, believed to be in their mid-teens to early 20s, police said. The four suspects were seen wearing face coverings and one of them was seen holding a handgun and pointing it at houses while lifting vehicle door handles, according to police.