White Settlement man who survived gunfire during car burglary spree hopes video leads to arrests

White Settlement police are using surveillance video and a dropped cellphone to try to identify suspects in a car burglary spree.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A man shot during a weekend car burglary spree hopes police are able to identify and arrest the suspects.

White Settlement police has video of the suspects from several different neighborhoods. They are currently trying to identify four different people involved in the crime spree.

Police said they have already talked to a juvenile who is at least a person of interest in the case.

The car burglaries took place in neighborhoods across White Settlement, with one of the incidents in the central area of the city involving a shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. on April 30, one of the suspects fired gunshots at Alden Morgan, who was sitting in his car as the suspect opened the car door.

"It scared me. I'm still kind of still shocked," said Morgan.

Alden Morgan, who asked not to show his face, is recovering after getting grazed by a bullet. He showed WFAA the wound on his upper left leg and then demonstrated how one of the burglars opened his car door and caught him off guard.

He also explained how the burglar was also surprised to find him in the car.

"When I pushed him back, I seen the fire coming from the gun," said Morgan. "And it luckily was a poor shot because it hit the car and ricocheted and hit me."

White Settlement police released video from several neighborhoods showing the suspects. They hope the public recognizes their clothing.

Neighbor Martin Ketcham heard the gunfire. He later learned there were two shots fired after he initially only heard one before coming out of his house. Ketcham saw his neighbors outside and knew something was wrong.

"This is a pretty peaceful neighborhood," said Ketcham. "I have been here 15 years. I've heard a couple of gunshots through the years but not that close."

Police have already obtained a search warrant to check a cellphone they believe one of the suspects dropped during the getaway.

Morgan has never had a brush with gun violence, so the incident has left him shaken up. He shared how the shooting was a very close call, especially since the gunman fired more than once at him.

"He hit the car instead of hit me direct," said Morgan. "I am so lucky man."

White Settlement police are getting assistance from their law enforcement partners. Agents from the ATF are providing forensics assistance for the projectiles recovered at the scene.

The ATF will process the evidence to see if the projectiles' unique patterns match projectiles from any other cases entered into a national database.