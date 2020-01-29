GREENVILLE, Texas — Greenville Police confirmed a man has been arrested for stabbing and killing 43-year-old Bruce Smith from Lone Oak.

The incident happened on Friday, January 24th. Police were called to a Walgreens on Wesley Street near I-30 in Greenville. Bruce Smith was found inside stabbed multiple times.

His wife, Gina Smith, said Bruce was stabbed at the stoplight. He made his way to Walgreens to get help. She was across the street waiting to have dinner with him when he called her. Gina dialed 911 and rushed to her husband.

Bruce was flown to Medical City Plano. He did not survive.

"At this time, it is believed the incident is a result of road rage," Greenville police said in a news release.

"He was my best friend," Smith cried. "[The suspect] took away my husband, my kids' father, and my grandkids' grandpa." She said Bruce loved his two grandchildren and was a big part of their lives.

Bruce's brother, Kristopher Smith, is angry and grieving. "I am more than heartbroken. I'm lost," he said. "It all started with some coward and a knife."

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.

