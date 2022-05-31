'31 Bags for Change': Richardson family honoring victims of recent mass shooting in US

The memorial is called “31 Bags for Change". It includes 19 maroon backpacks to represent the 19 children killed at Robb Elementary.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson family is honoring the victims of recent mass shootings across the U.S., including Uvalde, by creating a memorial on their front lawn.

The homeowner, Brandon O’Neil, said he and his family are trying to “spark a conversation” concerning gun violence.

In the last two weeks, Americans have mourned the loss of several victims in a nation that has been plagued with hate crimes and massacres -- especially in the last few years.

On May 14, 10 people were killed, and three people were injured in a racially-motivated attack at Tops Market in Buffalo, New York. The shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, wore military gear and livestreamed with a helmet camera when he opened fire, targeting Black people.

Gendron surrendered to police and has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. He’s due back in court on June 9.

On May 24, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos went into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire in classrooms, killing 19 children and two teachers and injuring several others before being fatally shot by law enforcement.

The O'Neil family's memorial is called “31 bags for Change,” in which the family has placed 19 maroon backpacks to represent the 19 children killed at Robb Elementary School, two pink backpacks to represent the two teachers killed, and 10 canvas shopping bags to represent the 10 Black people killed in at a grocery store in Buffalo on display in their front yard.

O'Neil said the backpacks are in order similar to a classroom photo, and remain nameless to show, "it is an every town problem."

O'Neil also said the grocery bags are set up to represent a shopping aisle.

“I know many of us are struggling with how to cope and looking for ways to help, and I hope that this inspires conversation and action for change,” O’Neil said in an email to WFAA.