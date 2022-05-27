By the numbers: How many rounds the Uvalde shooter fired, and how much police fired at him

Steven McCraw, the DPS executive director, outlined what authorities found at the scene of the shooting.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde shooter had hundreds of rounds of ammunition – over 1,600 in total – and dozens of magazines as he attacked Robb Elementary School around noon Tuesday, the head of Texas' Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Friday.

Steven McCraw, the DPS executive director, outlined what authorities found at the scene of the shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two school staffers.

McCraw also gave the first full account of how police responded and how many officers were at the scene.

How many magazines did the shooter have?

Police found 58 total magazines at the crime scene – which included inside and outside the school and at the shooter's wrecked pickup truck nearby – and an additional two magazines at the shooter's home.

How many magazines were found in the school?

Police found 11 magazines inside the school: Two in Room 112, six in Room 111 and three on the shooter's body.

How many magazines were found outside of the school?

Police found 32 magazines outside of the school but on school property: One just outside of the school and 32 in his backpack, which he left outside.

How many magazines were found at the shooter's crashed pickup truck?

Police found 15 magazines at the crash site. McCraw said Ramos began shooting at two men near a funeral home, shortly after getting out of the wrecked truck.

How many total rounds of ammunition did the shooter have?

Police found 1,657 total rounds of ammunition at the crime scene.

How many rounds of ammunition were in the school?

Police found 315 rounds of ammunition inside the school, and 142 of those were spent cartridges, McCraw said. The remaining 173 were live rounds.

How many rounds of ammunition were outside of the school?

Police found 922 rounds of ammunition outside of the school but on school property; 22 were spent cartridges and the remaining 900 were live rounds.

How many rounds of ammunition were at the crash site?

Police found 422 rounds at the crash site; 22 were spent cartridges and the remaining were live rounds.

How many police officers responded to the shooting?

McCraw said seven police officers initially responded to the shooting at the school. About minutes later, there were 19 officers in the hallway outside of the classroom where the shooting happened.

Tactical units, including one from the Border Patrol, later arrived and breached the classroom, though it's unclear how many total officers eventually responded.

How many rounds of ammunition were fired from police?

McCraw said there were 35 spent cartridges from law enforcement that were found in the school: Eight in the hallway and 27 in Room 11, where Ramos was killed.

Watch McCraw explain how the shooting unfolded: