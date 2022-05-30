Funerals for Uvalde school shooting victims to begin this week

Father Eduardo Morales says he will lead 12 funeral services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church over the next two weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — On Monday, the city of Uvalde held both private and very public visitations to honor the lives lost at Robb Elementary last week.

It's clear people are still reeling from the school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

"You cry and mourn harder here because they didn't have a chance," said Julie Garcia, who came with her husband to the memorial in front of the school.

Private visitation services were held for Maite Rodriguez and Amerie Jo Garza, who will forever be ten years old. Their visitations were quiet and private as the families asked for some distance after a very public death.

One of the services, for Garza, was held at Hillcrest Memorial which is right across the street from the school where their lives ended.

"When that casket closes and they lower it down, for me, it's the realization you won't be able to touch them again; one more hug, one more kiss, one more goodbye," said Garcia.

Of the public memorials, the one in front of the school had a steady stream of people paying respects in every way you can imagine. People brought flowers, cards, balloons and even stuffed animals.

"She said, 'mom, these families will never be able to take those home to their babies,'" Rachel Leal recalled her fourth-grade daughter Sofia saying to her while they visited the memorial.

The funerals will begin Tuesday. Funerals for the two 10-year old classmates will begin in the afternoon.

"Off the top of my head I couldn't tell you how many. I think one every day," said Father Eduardo Morales. He will lead 12 funeral services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church over the next two weeks.

The families had asked for privacy on Monday for visitation and are again asking for some distance during the funeral services.

Father Morales told WFAA that some funerals will be very private and just for family and some will be very well-attended. That decision is up to the families.