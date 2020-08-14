Reopening North Texas museums helping residents keep cool from triple-digit temps

Museums in Fort Worth and Dallas begin are reopening this weekend after five months of COVID-19 closures.

DALLAS — Some North Texas cultural amenities are reopening this weekend, providing an indoor respite from triple-digit temperatures.

The Dallas Museum of Art and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum reopened Friday with limited capacity and hours, requiring masks and social distancing.

Paula Minnis of Dallas was among the first to book a 2-hour window to visit the DMA with her two children.

“It’s so hot outside, we can’t really do much,” Minnis said.

In Tarrant County, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is also welcoming guests back this weekend for the first time since the pandemic forced its closure in March.

Doug Roberts, the chief public engagement officer for the museum, said the experience for guests is now a largely touchless, socially distanced and comfortable experience.

“When it’s so hot you don’t want to be outside, we have a great inside space for just that kind of experience,” Roberts said. “We need to help of the community now more than ever.”

Matt Zavadsky with Fort Worth based MedStar Mobile Healthcare added staying cool will remain especially critical this weekend as temperatures remain well above normal into the triple digits.

“Just in the last three days we’ve had over 40 patients that we’ve treated for heat related illness,” Zavadsky said.

To get a better idea if you’re indoor activity is a good idea, the Texas Medical Association has a color-coded list that may help you decide. Each activity is assigned a COVID-19 risk level from 1 to 9, the lower the better. The TMA places a trip to a library or a museum at a “4”.

Minnis said her family is just happy to be out of the house supporting museums, staying cool, and virus aware at the same time.