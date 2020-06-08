Iconic honky tonk Billy Bob’s Texas prepares to reopen

The iconic D-FW honky tonk will reopen to the public, but it will look and feel different than you might expect.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas twang is officially on its way back to Billy Bob’s Texas, when the iconic honky tonk opens for performances starting Aug. 14.

The reopening comes after a long and costly shutdown for bars and similar businesses.

“With the exception of eight days where we tried to open in June, we’ve been closed since March 13,” said Keitha Spears, Billy Bob’s Texas spokesperson.

In late June, Texas shut down businesses that take in 51% or more of their revenue from the sale of alcohol.

About five weeks later, the TABC altered its guidelines, allowing bars and similar businesses to adjust the way they operate or report their finances. Essentially, it opens the door for businesses reopen as restaurants.

The move by Billy Bob’s Texas will put some 260 employees back to work.

“They’re very excited,” Spears said. “Under that guideline that Texas has allowed, Billy Bob’s Texas will be opening next week.”

The changes are also paving the way for breweries to reopen.

“It feels like justice,” said John Pritchett, founder and CEO of Wild Acre Brewing in Fort Worth.

Wild Acre’s location on Camp Bowie Boulevard was limited to curbside sales for months, but welcomed customers back inside in late July.

“It is a restaurant that happens to make its own beer,” Pritchett said. “We just felt it was improperly categorized, so giving us the opportunity to look at that in a different way that makes more sense was important.”

Lava Cantina in The Colony was among the first businesses in D-FW to re-categorize.

Owner Ian Vaughn urged struggling owners to adapt, but to do so responsibly.

“I would encourage everybody to do that but to follow the code of conduct and to do the right thing, because this was a perfect example of a very, very small group of irresponsible business owners punishing tens of thousands of people across the state," said Vaughn.

Spears praised Lava Cantina and hopes to see similar success at Billy Bob’s Texas, which is limiting attendance to 1,200 people at its events.

Visitors can expect temperature checks at the entrance.

Once you get in, you will find tables socially-distanced.

Dancing will also be different. Masks will be required on the dance floor and the DJ will make sure there are only 30 dancers on the floor at any one time.