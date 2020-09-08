Six Dallas museums will reopen soon. Here's what you need to know

"As cultural institutions, we each recognize our unique roles as places for visitors to find solace, joy, and connection," a statement from the museums said.

Six museums in downtown Dallas have announced plans to reopen their doors to the public in the coming weeks.

The Dallas Museum of Art and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will be the first to reopen on Aug. 14, a news release from the Dallas Museum of Art said.

The Nasher Sculpture Center will follow on Aug. 20 and the Crow Museum of Asian Art will then reopen on Sept. 18.

There are currently plans for the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza to be back open by mid-September, though an official date has not yet been announced, while the Perot Museum of Nature and Science plans to announce its date soon, according to the release.

"The past five months have been times of significant change," a joint statement from the museums said. "As cultural institutions, we each recognize our unique roles as places for visitors to find solace, joy, and connection. We are excited to finally reopen our spaces to the community."

Here's what to know about each museum's plans.

Everyone will need to wear a mask

The six museums have been working together on developing reopening plans. One joint decision? All visitors and staff at each institution will be required to wear face masks when they do reopen.

Dallas Museum of Art

The DMA will reopen its doors starting Aug. 14, but only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each of those days and general admission will be free. Up to 200 guests will be allowed into the building at a time, which has more than 150,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor gallery and exhibition space, the release said. Guests will only be allowed to stay for two-hour periods.

For more information about current exhibits and visiting the museum, click here.

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The museum will be open to the public starting Aug. 14 every Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will also have a members-only hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each Friday.

The entire museum will be open, the release said, including its current special exhibition "The Fight for Civil Rights in the South."

To learn more about the museum and reserve tickets, click here.

Nasher Sculpture Center

The sculpture museum will be open to public starting on Aug. 20 Thursday through Sunday. Tickets will need to be booked in advance, with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To book tickets, or for other information, click here.

Crow Museum of Asian Art

The art museum will open its doors again starting Sept 18. Admission to the museum is free, and it will operate at a 25% occupancy level Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

With plans to reopen in mid-September, the museum will operate Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with timed tickets.

Those tickets will need to be purchased online, and will be limited to 25 people per entry time.

Visit jfk.org for more information or to buy tickets.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science