2 Downtown Dallas museums to reopen after coronavirus closures

The Dallas Museum of Art and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum are reopening Friday. Other Downtown Dallas museums are scheduled to reopen this month.

The Dallas Museum of Art and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum are reopening Friday.

Both museums require people to reserve times online beforehand. Everyone will be required to wear a mask inside the facilities.

The museums are among the first to reopen in Downtown Dallas after coronavirus closures.

The Nasher Sculpture Center will follow on Aug. 20 and the Crow Museum of Asian Art will then reopen on Sept. 18.

"The past five months have been times of significant change," a joint statement from the museums said.

At the Dallas Museum of Art, guests will only be allowed to stay for two-hour periods. It's open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Up to 200 guests will be allowed into the building at a time.

The Holocaust museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 25% capacity.

There are special hours from 9 to 10 a.m. on Fridays for senior citizens and members.

If you go:

Dallas Museum of Art: For more information about current exhibits and visiting the museum, click here.