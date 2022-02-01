Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman

Mercedes Clement went missing nearly two years ago.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago.

The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.

Police first found the skeletal remains on Feb. 13 this year near Lavon Lake at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 in Princeton.

Clement went missing on Oct. 11, 2020, from the city of Dallas, police say. She was last seen around the Koko Apartment Complex off Harry Hines Boulevard, where she was seen on surveillance video walking through a Dallas apartment complex with a man.

Police are continuing to investigate her disappearance and death. They ask anyone with information regarding the case to call Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email her at patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.

Clement's mother, Alicia Gazotti, posted about her daughter's death on Facebook Tuesday.

"While we are grieving immensely, at least now we can bring her home," Gazotti wrote. "The investigation remains ongoing and this will hopefully speed up the process of pressing charges on those responsible."

It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located... Posted by Alicia Gazotti on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

In an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, Gazotti described her daughter as "just a gift."

"She was just always saving her money for the homeless people," she described. "Always just had a huge heart of gold. Always."

Gazotti told GMA that Clement called some friends on the night she disappeared, telling one that she was "scared" before the phone disconnected. The next day, Clement's car was towed. Her wallet, keys and purse were still inside.

"We just knew something was wrong," Gazotti told GMA.

The man seen in the surveillance video with Clement that night was considered a person of interest, reported GMA - but they have not described him as a suspect.