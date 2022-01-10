'Critical Missing' Alert issued for Dallas woman

Police say Alice Dickerson was last seen on West 10th Street in the Bishop Arts District.

DALLAS — Dallas police have issued a "Critical Missing" Alert for a woman that was last seen in the Bishop Arts District on Saturday.

Police say 72-year-old Alice Dickerson was seen on foot in the 800 block of West 10th Street at about 11 a.m.

Dickerson is a Black woman standing at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black dress.

In the alert, police said she "may be confused and in need of assistance."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the pictured individual.

Persons with info are asked to call (214) 671-4268. pic.twitter.com/ZJPT0dVrJO — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 2, 2022