Carrollton house fire leads police to death investigation

CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found Saturday in a North Carrollton house fire.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the 3900 block of Alto Avenue just before 5 p.m., a City of Carrollton news release stated. They found the house on fire, and three dead adults inside after putting it out.

Two of the victims, a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man are believed to have died before the fire spread, police say, and had obvious signs of trauma. A 53-year-old man was also found with a gunshot to the head.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of death for the two others, the release added.