Carrollton house fire leads police to death investigation

CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found Saturday in a North Carrollton house fire.
Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the 3900 block of Alto Avenue just before 5 p.m., a City of Carrollton news release stated. They found the house on fire, and three dead adults inside after putting it out.
Two of the victims, a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man are believed to have died before the fire spread, police say, and had obvious signs of trauma. A 53-year-old man was also found with a gunshot to the head.
Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of death for the two others, the release added.
All three victims belonged to the same family, the release detailed. Initial evidence showed this to be an isolated incident with no related threat to the area.