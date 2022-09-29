Two women robbed along walking trail at Frisco neighborhood park, police say

Police say a man and woman in a black sedan are robbing women of jewelry around Regents Park. At least two walkers have been ambushed by the couple this month.

FRISCO, Texas — Police are warning the public about robberies happening around a neighborhood park in North Texas.

Frisco police say an unidentified man and woman have been targeting people and their stealing jewelry in the 14000 block at Regents Park.

"Usually, I feel very safe,” said Bhavrea Sri, as she walked the trail around the park on Thursday morning.

Neighbors said they typically feel secure taking walks around the quiet subdivision near Regents Park. However, recent robberies have shaken that sense of security.

”I feel very scary, and feel somewhat uncomfortable,” said Sri.

The Frisco Police Department has launched an investigation into the robberies. Investigators said a unidentified couple is approaching women who appear to be wearing jewelry during their walks.

Police said a female suspect first engages the victim in light conversation. Then, the suspects snatch jewelry from victim's neck and leave the area.

Police said there have been at least two reported jewelry robberies in the area. The first was on Sept. 13. The other, this week, on Sept. 27. In both incidents, the crimes happened just after 7:30 p.m. Both victims sustained injuries during the ambush.

“Most everyone is alert,” said Sri.

Witnesses described the alleged robbers to police as a heavy-set woman and a male driver in a black sedan.

Police are advising neighbors to be aware of their surroundings and mindful of anyone getting close to your personal space.