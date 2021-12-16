Mom of missing Dallas woman vows 'I am not giving up' on finding her, 1 year after her disappearance

Mercedes Clement, who was 25 at the time she disappeared, hasn't been seen since Oct. 11, 2020.

DALLAS — More than a year after her disappearance, family is still holding out hope that a missing Dallas woman and mother will be found safe.

Mercedes Clement, who was 25 at the time she disappeared, hasn't been seen since the night of Oct. 11, 2020 when she was caught on surveillance video walking through a Dallas apartment complex with a man.

But that same video stopped recording for nearly eight hours - odd circumstances raising questions about what exactly happened on the night of her disappearance.

Now, 14 months after she went missing, investigators are still searching for Clement, as family hopes coming forward would help spark new leads in her disappearance.

Clement's son, who just turned 6 years old, also wished for his mom's safe return.

In a new interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, Clement's mom, Alicia Gazotti, described her daughter as "just a gift."

"She was just always saving her money for the homeless people," she described. "Always just had a huge heart of gold. Always."

Gazotti told GMA that Clement called some friends on the night she disappeared, telling one that she was "scared" before the phone disconnected. The next day, Clement's car was towed. Her wallet, keys and purse were still inside.

"We just knew something was wrong," Gazotti told GMA.

On Thursday, a Dallas police detective working the case told WFAA that the department has been following up on tips and have conducted searching in both Dallas and Wylie.

There is a person of interest in the case - the man seen in the surveillance video with Clement that night, reports GMA - but they are not describing him as a suspect.

The detective said they are planning to conduct another search in an unspecified location in Dallas, Friday. Her goal, she said, is to help find out where Clement is "one way or the other" and help bring closure to the missing mom's family.

Authorities say Clement is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They said she also has distinguishing features that could help make it easier to identify her, including a birthmark that looks like a bruise on her chin and multiple tattoos - one with an "F" behind her ear and two big bows on the back of her thighs.

She was last seen wearing a black, thin-strapped tank top and shorts.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Dallas Police.

Meanwhile, Gazotti told GMA that "I am not giving up" in the search for Clement.