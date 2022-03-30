A Fort Worth restaurant staple is leaving Sundance Square. Here's their reasoning why

Reata Restaurant announced Wednesday it is looking for a new space after spending more than two decades in downtown Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July 2021.

A downtown Fort Worth staple is in search for a new home.

Reata Restaurant announced Wednesday it is looking for a new space after spending more than two decades in downtown Fort Worth.

Many remember Reata after it recovered from being hit by an F3 tornado on March 28, 2000, only to be up and running again 42 days later serving the community.

Shortly after, the business launched Reata on the Road and started the first pop-up restaurant at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo as the restaurant built out the Sundance Square location. That partnership with the rodeo remains in effect today. WFAA highlighted it in January:

Reata's announcement to leave comes as amid a larger changing landscape in the Sundance Square area. In July 2021, WFAA reported on how tenants in the Sundance Square area say lack of support from management has catered to businesses struggles bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, Reata president Mike Micallef reported that the restaurant's sales were down 10.4%.

Sundance Square has replaced a free valet system with one that cost $21 for 90 minutes and changed the surface lot close to Reata from free to $10/hour, according to WFAA's William Joy.

Micallef told WFAA in July 2021 that they would get complaints from customers about the valet pricing and a lot of them don't want to walk from the self-parking in lots and garages a few blocks from the central plaza.

WFAA spoke with a spokesperson for Sundance Square management for the 2021 story and they declined an interview. A list of questions and tenant complaints were also sent, and WFAA did not receive a response.

According to a release from Reata, their lease ends on June 30, 2024 and plan to honor all event commitments at its current location. They're asking for the public's help finding the restaurant's next location.

"We have made the decision to search for a new location … a different location will not change who Reata is,” Micallef said in a news conference Wednesday.

Reata owner Mike Micallef speaking about their decision to look at leaving:



“We have made the decision to search for a new location…a different location will not change who Reata is”

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/7H7X5qwQRH — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) March 30, 2022

Reata is looking for a 12,000-square-foot to 20,000-square-foot building with 200 parking spaces or two acres of undeveloped land.