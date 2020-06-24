Hundreds of people protest outside Glenn Heights business after customer claims owner called him N-word

Leonardo Allen said the confrontation occurred after he used the business' bathroom and dropped a napkin in a toilet, which clogged it.

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — At least 200 people gathered outside an auto care business in Glenn Heights Wednesday, after a customer claimed the owner called him and his mother the N-word.

A small group of protesters arrived around 10 a.m. at the business located near Interstate 35E and Bear Creek Road, but the crowd size had grown to around 200 by 2 p.m.

Employees locked themselves inside the business until police escorted them to their cars. As the employees drove away, some protesters vandalized the cars, while other people attempted to keep the crowds away from the vehicles.

Mayor Pro Tem Sonja A. Brown said city leaders cannot have racial intolerance in Glenn Heights.

The business has been open less than six months, according to Brown.

Brown confirmed that Allen and the owner were initially cited for disorderly conduct, but a city spokesperson said those citations were dismissed by police Chief Vernell E. Dooley.

WFAA has contacted the business owner for more information on the incident. The owner has not replied to the request for comment.