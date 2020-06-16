Thousands call for Midlothian school board member's resignation after black face photo surfaces

There's a movement across the nation to hold people accountable for posting racially-insensitive messages, photos or memes.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — People are being called out on social media for making racist posts.

Dallas Fire-Rescue battalion chief Allan Springer is under investigation and on administrative leave for his "distasteful" Facebook posts.

In Midlothian, more than 3,000 people have signed a petition demanding school board member Tami Tobey be removed after a picture from 2012 surfaced of her in black face at a Halloween party.

And in Houston a police officer is on restricted duty for writing what the department called a racist rant on Facebook.

Some are comparing it to the "Me Too" movement, when women spoke out about sexual harassment.

Lingburge Williams is a former Dallas firefighter.

"We saw some incredible changes that happened almost overnight and they weren't just temporary fixes to the problem. It was systemic problems much like racism now,” said Williams.

In Tobey's case, the post was from 2012.

But in a Change.org petition to remove her, organizer Joelia Foster wrote, "2012 was not 100 years ago. This photo shows an elected official not only taking part in a decades old racist act, but feeling ever so comfortable doing it.”

"I think that now we are looking at an opportunity to do something about racism in this country,” said Williams

Tobey apologized in a public Facebook post, saying, "Regardless of my intent at the time, I now understand my choice in a Halloween costume was incentive."

Williams says he's discouraged about the posts but encouraged that people from all races and walks of life are coming together to try to make change.

"Because it’s not just people of color. It's people of all color that are upset about this, that are going to make a real difference in change,” said Williams.

Tobey says she is not resigning and is working with the Black community to make amends. She is up for re-election in November.