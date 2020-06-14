Dallas County commissioner moves to declare racism public health crisis

The commissioners court is expected to discuss the resolution during its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, per its agenda.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price has filed a resolution that would declare racism a "public health crisis affecting our entire county" if approved on Tuesday.

Price's resolution would require the Dallas County Commissioners Court to pursue anti-racism principles and encourage diversity within its own body, as well as "promote equity" through policies approved by the court.

The resolution would task the commissioners court with pursuing policies that improve the health of black communities and work to dismantle systematic racism at all government levels.

Price's proposal comes as other local government officials across the country have moved to label racism as a public health issue, including Ohio's state legislature and Indianapolis' city council. The measures come on the heels of protests seen across the country following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

The resolution would also seek to support efforts in the county, the state and the country that work to eliminate racial disparities in healthcare and racism as a whole.

Wiley Price's resolution would also call upon Texas' state leaders like the governor to issue similar declarations.

