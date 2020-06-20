Board of Trustees vote unanimously to remove 'Rebel' mascot at Richland High School

The board did not specify when a new mascot would be selected.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — The Richland High School mascot will no longer be the "Rebels," following a unanimous vote by the Birdville ISD Board of Trustees.

The change will include the removal of the name and all associated images.

The vote comes following a rising awareness of racist images and mascots used across the U.S. A number of brands have recently announced changes to their logos, including Aunt Jemima and Cream of Wheat.

Much of this is in response to the protests, demonstrations and calls for change that have swept the nation following the killing of George Floyd.

The district plans to select a new symbol to represent the school, students, staff and community. The board said in a statement they don't want the former mascot to impact how any of their students -- current, former or future -- are perceived.

“Richland High School students, staff and alumni have a rich history of doing great things in our community and around the world,” said Jack McCarty, board president and 1980 graduate of Richland High School. “Our school’s history should be based on people and not divisive symbols.”

Some changes will be made on campus immediately, officials said, but the entire transition to a new mascot could take a year.

They did not say when they will announce a new mascot.