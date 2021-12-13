Prosper mayor denies responsibility in McKinney highway collision that left 72-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition

Multiple sources tell WFAA that Prosper mayor Ray Smith was involved in the crash that injured a 72-year-old man last week in McKinney -- and that he left the scene.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Hear from the Prosper mayor tonight on WFAA after the game.

Barbara Carver's husband Rod is still in critical condition after he was injured in a motor vehicle collision a week ago.

"My husband means the world to me," Carver said. "Hopefully he will come back to us."

For the last week, Carver has been begging the public to come forward with any information about who was involved in the crash with her 72-year-old husband, who was riding his motorcycle home from work while traveling westbound on Highway 380 in McKinney when he was injured.

Multiple sources tell WFAA that Ray Smith, mayor of the neighboring city of Prosper, was also part of the crash last Monday night in McKinney -- and that he left the scene.

McKinney police are not calling the collision a hit-and-run, but they have confirmed that two vehicles were involved.

When approached this Monday afternoon and asked what he knew about the collision, or if there was anything he wanted to say to Carver's family, Smith denied responsibility.

"I didn't know there was a person there," the Prosper mayor said.

Mayor Smith says he was unaware of a motorcycle being part of the crash at all. Rather, he says he thought another vehicle had rear-ended his truck, and that it had left the scene after colliding with him.

Smith says he continued along the highway in hopes of chasing down that driver -- but to no avail.

"The car that went around me, I went and chased, because I thought they hit me," he said while pointing out a dent in the rear bumper of his pickup.

McKinney police never mentioned a third vehicle in their write-up of the incident. They have also not confirmed whether they're searching for a third driver who may have been involved in the crash that injured Carver's husband.

All they said on Monday afternoon was that their investigation into the crash is still ongoing.