1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Dallas, officials say

DALLAS — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on northbound Interstate 35 near downtown just before coming into downtown near Interstate 30, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
The highway was temporarily shut down while officials worked the scene around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
Officials did not identify the person who died.
Across the metroplex, Fort Worth-based MedStar on Sunday morning released its car crash report for Thanksgiving weekend travel. As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the group responded to 184 crashes since Wednesday. Of those 184 crashes, 10 were rollovers, seven were crashes where a car hit a pedestrian and six crashes resulted in people being ejected from their cars. MedStar pronounced a total of two people dead on scene, and MedStar took 70 crash victims to local hospitals.
MedStar offers these tips for safe driving:
- Plan ahead and leave early.
- Drivers should be well-rested and alert and give their full attention to the road – avoid distractions.
- Make frequent stops. Rotate drivers on long trips.
- Don't drink and drive.
