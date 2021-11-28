1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Dallas, officials say

DALLAS — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on northbound Interstate 35 near downtown just before coming into downtown near Interstate 30, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Across the metroplex, Fort Worth-based MedStar on Sunday morning released its car crash report for Thanksgiving weekend travel. As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the group responded to 184 crashes since Wednesday. Of those 184 crashes, 10 were rollovers, seven were crashes where a car hit a pedestrian and six crashes resulted in people being ejected from their cars. MedStar pronounced a total of two people dead on scene, and MedStar took 70 crash victims to local hospitals.