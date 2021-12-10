Family wants to know why driver left scene after McKinney man's motorcycle wreck

The 72-year old husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was driving home from work Monday night when he wreck happened

MCKINNEY, Texas — A McKinney man's family says he is lucky to be alive after a motorcycle crash Monday night. As Rod Carver recovers at the hospital, his family and a witness want to know why the other driver involved in the crash didn’t stop to help.

“I don’t know too many people that would leave somebody in the middle of a street,” Carver’s wife Barbara said.

Rod is a 72-year old husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was driving home from work Monday night when he wrecked his motorcycle on Westbound 380 in McKinney.

“He did have some brain injuries, there was some head trauma, there was a brain bleed and some swelling,” Barbara listed. “Fractures galore.”

McKinney police are not calling it a hit-and-run, but they are saying two cars were involved. They said they did make contact with the other driver.

Serena Ashcroft pulled up seconds after the wreck and saw Rod in the road all alone.

“We called the police, the EMT, and we just stayed with him the whole time,” Ashcroft recounted. “Why would you leave? Why would you leave the accident when a man is injured and somebody could come upon them and hit them again?”

“He was across that left hand lane there in the middle, just across that lane there, so anybody could have just come right up, hit the bike and completely run him over,” Ashcroft added. “It seems clear to me someone left the scene, but who is that person and where are they?”

With Serena’s help, Rod was able to make it to the hospital. He’s now recovering in critical condition at Baylor Scott and White in McKinney. His family knows he has a long road ahead.

“He’s not going to give up yet,” Barbara said. “He’s not done. He’s not done, yet.”

Police aren’t making any more comments, as this is an open investigation.