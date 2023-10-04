District: Police investigating alleged relationship between North Texas high school staffer and student

Princeton ISD released a statement say it will be assisting police in the investigation.

PRINCETON, Texas — A North Texas school district says it is working with local police as they investigate an alleged "inappropriate relationship" between a now-former staff member and a student.

The Princeton Independent School District released a statement about the case on social media.

The district says there have been allegations of a relationship between a staff member and a student at Princeton High School.

The district did not name the employee but said that person is no longer employed with the district.

"Student safety continues to be a priority for Princeton ISD, and as such, if you ever have any concerns, please reach out to the administration of your child’s campus," the district said in its statement.

No other information is available at this time.