North Texas high school assistant principal arrested for alleged sexual child abuse, officials say

In a letter to families, the Eaton High School principal confirmed that assistant principal Mose Brown was arrested Monday evening.

HASLET, Texas — An assistant principal in the Northwest Independent School District was arrested on Monday over allegations of sexual child abuse, according to a letter sent to families of the school.

The letter was sent that same night from Eaton High School principal Stacy Miles confirming the arrest of assistant principal Mose Brown. The principal said he was arrested by Fort Worth police and charged with "continuous sexual abuse of a child."

Miles said in the letter that the situation does not involve a current or former district student and police are not looking for other victims.

The principal also added that while no other information can be shared, Eaton High and the district will be working with police on the matter.

Brown will also be placed on leave while police look into his case, Miles said.

"A charge of this nature results in an employee being immediately placed on administrative leave and not allowed on district property pending the outcome of an investigation," Miles said.

No other information is available at this time.