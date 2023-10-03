Missing woman last seen in Seagoville; vehicle found in Mesquite, police say

Police say Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga was seen on surveillance footage last Wednesday. Her car was found the next day.

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Seagoville Police Department has shared information about a missing woman who was last seen in the city in late September.

According to the department, 24-year-old Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga was seen on surveillance footage on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at about 8 p.m. at the Creekside Mobile Home Park, which is off of Highway 175 by Modene Street.

Police said she was at the mobile home park for a short time to drop off a friend.

Olascoaga's family then found her vehicle in Mesquite the next day, police say. Her white 2015 Buick La Crosse was found on Lawson and Milam Road, about 10 minutes away from the mobile home park.

Seagoville police say Olascoaga's family filed a missing person's report with Dallas police that Thursday, Sept. 28. The Seagoville department was called about her the following Sunday.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga is a teacher's assistant with Dallas ISD.

According to Seagoville police, her family said her disappearance is not normal behavior.

Investigators are also looking into text messages about Olascoaga that a friend of hers forwarded to a family member. Police say the texts lead them to believe her disappearance may involve foul play.

Anyone with any information about Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga's disappearance or where her car was found is asked to contact the Seagoville Police Department