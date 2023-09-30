Texas high school player ejected after video shows ref removing his helmet in play; UIL says it is investigating

The incident between the referee and the football player came in the Dallas Madison vs. Whitney game on Sept. 29.

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) – the governing body of high school football in Texas – said Saturday morning it was looking into an "incident involving a sports official and a student athlete during the Whitney vs. Dallas Madison varsity football game."

Whitney and Dallas Madison played their game at Seagoville Stadium, according to the MaxPreps schedule.

Video posted by Karla Haynes on X – whose profile says she is the wife of Whitney Athletic Director and head coach David Haynes Jr. – shows a player bump into the referee, spin and has his helmet ripped off. Haynes says the player in the video is her son and he was ejected from the game following the incident.

"@uiltexas how is this allowed from a ref!!!!!!! And then you eject MY SON and you literally assaulted him!!!!!!!," Haynes said in her post on X.

Another video posted in the replies by Dillon Hightower, a wide receivers coach for Whitney according to his X profile, showed another close-up angle on the incident from the opposite side.

Here are the videos:

The UIL addressed the incident Saturday morning with the following statement:

"The UIL is aware of an incident involving a sports official and a student athlete during the Whitney vs. Dallas Madison varsity football game last night (Friday, 9/29). This situation is of great concern to us and we are actively looking into the matter."

Whitney went on to beat Dallas Madison, 56-28.