It's over | Dallas Wings' history-making season ends after Game 3 loss against Las Vegas in WNBA semifinals

Ogunbowale, who finished with a game-high 18 points, came up short on a 3-pointer as time expired after Dallas was able to call timeout and get one more shot.

ARLINGTON, Texas — After a history-making season for the franchise, the Dallas Wings' WNBA season is officially over after losing 61-64 to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the semifinals.

It all came down to the fourth quarter of Game 3 if the Wings could pull off a win and keep their Playoffs hopes alive -- but the team couldn't capitalize on free throws and a buzzer-beater shot at the end.

It was a back and forth battle of the defenses right at tip off. Bunnies were not falling at either end of the floor.

The Aces' Aja Wilson, who was coming off a 30-point-plus games, was shut out in the first quarter only scoring one point from the free throw line because the Wings' defense was paying off on all fronts.

By the fourth quarter, Dallas had a 61-53 lead when Arike Ogunbowale made a running layup with 4:59 left. They didn't score again.

Wilson made a free throw with 2:56 left, but teammate Alysha Clark then rebounded after the second free throw was missed. The ball went to Chelsea Gray, who made a nifty pass to Wilson for the tying layup with 2:44 left.

Clark's free throw a minute later put the Aces ahead.

In the end, the defending WNBA champion Aces advanced to the finals for the third time in four years, scoring the game's final 11 points to beat Dallas.