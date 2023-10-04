Domestic violence situation prompts nearby Plano schools to go on 'secure status,' police say

​The lockdowns were lifted by 11 a.m., according to the Plano Independent School District.

PLANO, Texas — Plano police on Wednesday morning responded to a domestic violence incident involving a man inside of a home with a shotgun, prompting nearby schools to be put on "secure status," officials said.

School operations were back to normal by 11 a.m., according to the Plano Independent School District.

The incident, which was unrelated to the school district but near several Plano campuses, was happening at a home in the 3400 block of West Park Boulevard, near Independence Parkway.

The home is near Weatherford Elementary School, as well as Plano Senior High School and Haggard Middle School.

It wasn't immediately clear how many schools were impacted, but the secure statuses were lifted as of 10:50 a.m., according to the district.

An email to families from Haggard Middle School said no one was allowed to enter or exit the building during the secure status, but that classes continued. The secure status was lifted after less than an hour.

"Students and staff remained safe indoors and observed a normal instructional day," the email said.

Police did not have more information about the ongoing domestic violence situation that prompted the lockdowns.